As Lafayette Convention and Visitors Center CEO, Ben Berthelot will often get asked this question: With the four hotels built in 2019, is the demand for hotels in Lafayette that strong?

Maybe.

Some areas did better than others in 2019, but hotel and motel receipts were up last year, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and from LCVC. Much like other parts of the local economy, the hospitality industry made gains last year and the year prior as it works to rebound from 2015 when the price of oil plunged.

Lafayette Parish, with about 6,000 hotel rooms, recorded just under $77.2 million in hotel/motel receipts last year, up from just under $74 million in 2018 and the $76 million in 2017, LEDA’s data shows. Hotels that opened in 2019 were the

It’s not where receipts were years before, including the $87 million in 2014. But the numbers show a recovery last year, even despite not hosting LAGCOE’s biennial convention for the first time in 65 years.

Other events and the sports complexes in Broussard and Youngsville have helped.

“When you look at our overall numbers, it doesn’t tell the complete story as a destination,” Berthelot said. “The fact that you have four new properties coming into the market last year, that is both interesting and I guess encouraging and a little scary all at the same time.

“What you don’t want to see is traffic moving from hotel to hotel. What you want to see is growth, and we did see growth in occupancy year over year. Just sort of depends on where you are.”

For some hotels near the sports complexes in Broussard and Youngsville, where you are helps. The Youngsville complex hosted a nearly a half dozen World Series tournaments, which Berthelot noted contributed to a 24% bump in occupancy and Receipts jumping that month from $6 million in 2018 to $7.54 in 2019.

At the Home2 Suite by Hilton Parc Lafayette, 1909 Kaliste Saloom Road near River Ranch, the location near the sports complexes helped, general manager Renee Bergner said. The 106-room hotel was ideal for families, she noted, with its proximity to the complexes and along with the restaurants and stores nearby.

“In comparison, I was very happy with my year,” Berger said of the hotel, which opened during the flood of 2016. “You just never know how things are going to go. I can’t give you specifics, but what I can tell you is I had a better than expected year The sports complexes were extremely beneficial. I am very happy with where I sit.”

Yet other hotels are still reeling from the smaller presence of the oil and gas industry in Lafayette and the loss of LAGCOE, which held its last convention in Lafayette in 2017 before announcing in August 2018 its plans to move to New Orleans. That was an event that drew more than 16,000 attendees in 2017 and was anticipated to have a $2.5 million impact on the Lafayette economy had its stayed.

For hoteliers, LAGCOE’s conventions were “three fabulous days every other October,” said Jimmy Thackston, general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1521 W. Pinhook Road. The hit the industry took in recent years has hurt the hotel industry, he said.

Data shows occupancy rate in the Lafayette metro, which was as high as 68.7% in 2006 and 59% in 2014, was at 53.2% in 2019 but still up from the previous two years.

“There’s no corporate travel like there once was,” Thackston said. “When oil and gas was moving and training and drilling, there was a lot of corporate travel. Now there’s none of those. They stay in Houston and may stay in Lake Charles, but they’re not coming over here. Our only group business is association business, and that’s very competitive to get.”

Last year was a bad one for AAA Hotel Management Co., which has three hotels in Lafayette, including the new 98-room Tru by Hilton, 1310 Camillia Blvd., which opened last year. Owner Neal Patel admitted it’s a tough time for hotels in the Lafayette area with the new hotels that opened last year and the struggling oil and gas industry in the area.

Other hotels that opened last year were the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1321 Pinhook Road; Courtyard by Marriott, 200 Frem Boustany Drive; and TownSuites by Marriott, 119 Lake Farm Road.

“The market is saturated,” Patel said. “The oil and gas is never going to come back to what it was before. You’ve got to take into consideration you added 700-800 rooms. There is not the revenue for those hotels to survive.

“The story is the same all over town. It’s bad. It’s the truth, man. It’s the worst thing you want to be in the market – a hotelier in Lafayette. I will not build any hotel any time soon in the state of Louisiana, definitely not Lafayette for sure.”