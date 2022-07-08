A Baton Rouge-based developer has plans to build a 25-acre single family rental neighborhood in Youngsville.
Bearing Point Properties, which is a partner in the 84-unit Arbours at Lafayette under construction in north Lafayette, will build 146 units in the 4400 block of Chemin Metairie Parkway. The company bought the property from DW Investments for just over $1.54 million in late June, land records show.
Unlike the Arbours development, units will not be income restricted, company managing partner John Buzzell said. The development, which will likely be named the Sweetwater Point Cottages, will feature between 1,200- and 1,500-square-foot single family homes featuring two or three bedrooms but with amenities often associated with an apartment complex.
Often referred to as horizontal apartments, single family rental home developments are a popular trend in real estate construction across the country. While construction has generally increased 3% year over year, it spiked 16% in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of a runaway real estate market of increased prices, higher mortgage rates and dwindling inventory.
According to the website Rentcafe, over 14,000 single family rentals are expected to be built this year, more than twice the amount built in 2021.
The concept is a popular with multiple segments of the population, Buzzell said. Renters will have all the luxuries of living in a home without the burden of upkeep of a yard and other traditional homeowner responsibilities.
The development will be gated and feature a greenspace, a park area, a gazebo, a grilling station, a fitness facility and a business center. Rents will be between $1,700 and $2,100 a month, Buzzell said.
“Here in Youngsville, it’s a very desirable place to live,” Buzzell said. “There’s a lot of migration out of Lafayette in the Youngsville area. We’re getting to know a lot of the folks in Youngsville in the past year we’ve worked on this project, and we’re really pleased. We’re involved in the community and glad to be able to bring this product to Youngsville.”