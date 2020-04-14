The Lafayette Regional Airport have been awarded more than $2.8 million as part the Federal Aviation Administration’s granting of over $83 million in relief for airports nationwide in response to COVID-19.
The Lafayette airport will be awarded $2,862,075 as part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide relief to American families, workers and businesses.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Passenger count at the Lafayette airport has plunged since the coronavirus, down to 9,277 enplanements and 10,457 deplanements in March after reporting 21,399 enplanements and 21,392 deplanements in March 2019. It also dropped from 4,110 passengers the week of March 1-7 to just 557 the final week of March, a drop of 86.4%.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia and airports in Opelousas, Eunice, Abbeville, Crowley and Patterson were each awarded $30,000.