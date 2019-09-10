Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Bienville: 251927, HA RA SUP; SUS Forests 27-34HC, Sept. 3, Lake Bistineau, Covey Park Gas, 614' FNL & 1361' FWL, SEC 27-T16N-R10W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 450' FWL, SEC 34-T16N-R10W.

Lafourche: 251926, Castex Lafourche LP 23, Sept. 3, Lake Enfermer, Castex Energy, S 55 D 56' 50" E 25,621.95' FROM NGS MONU. "TIDAL" IN SEC 23-T20S-R22E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #249248-EXPIRED).

LaSalle: 251928, Ryan et al, Sept. 4, Nebo-Hemphill, Rabb Contracting Co., 1839' FSL & 952' FEL OF SEC 38-T7N-R3E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #250970-EXPIRED).

Weekly well info by parish