Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Bienville: 251927, HA RA SUP; SUS Forests 27-34HC, Sept. 3, Lake Bistineau, Covey Park Gas, 614' FNL & 1361' FWL, SEC 27-T16N-R10W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 450' FWL, SEC 34-T16N-R10W.
Lafourche: 251926, Castex Lafourche LP 23, Sept. 3, Lake Enfermer, Castex Energy, S 55 D 56' 50" E 25,621.95' FROM NGS MONU. "TIDAL" IN SEC 23-T20S-R22E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #249248-EXPIRED).
LaSalle: 251928, Ryan et al, Sept. 4, Nebo-Hemphill, Rabb Contracting Co., 1839' FSL & 952' FEL OF SEC 38-T7N-R3E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #250970-EXPIRED).
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|3
|232
|235
|Evangeline
|0
|133
|133
|Iberia
|2
|70
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|54
|56
|Lafayette
|1
|27
|28
|St. Landry
|0
|79
|79
|St. Martin
|2
|69
|71
|St. Mary
|0
|177
|177
|Vermilion
|0
|137
|137
