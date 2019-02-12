Luna de Noche, a new Mexican restaurant run by the former head chef of at another local Mexican restaurant, will open soon.
Juan Giron and longtime friend Doris Mayer will open their own restaurant in Carencro at the old Swifty's site, 4001 N. University Ave.
"Things in life happen for reasons," Mayer said. "Juan and I have been friends for 23 years, and we decided that things happen for a reason and we should go out on our own. We love Carencro. We all know the people of Carencro and we want bring them great, authentic food that Juan and his wife make every day."
The restaurant will serve the Mexican food that Giron has perfected over his long career as a chef, which includes camarones flores, different varieties of fajitas, sauces and dips, margaritas and tamales.
Luna de Noche will employ 10 people.
