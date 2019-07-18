Carencro will be the site of the seventh Waffle House in Lafayette Parish when construction on the new restaurant is complete later this fall.

Located on Hector Connoly Road on the east side of Interstate 49, the 1,800-square-feet restaurant will employ 30-50 full- and part-time workers, spokesman Pat Warner said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Lafayette and Carencro are growing areas, and we want to have restaurants close by to serve out customers," he said. "Even though we have a location nearby, we expect this location to be just as busy and give people another choice in dining."

Waffle House recently opened its sixth location in Lafayette Parish at 6407 Johnston St. near the Acadiana Mall last month.