If Heather Louvierre had her wish, the Daiquiri Depo would return to its old location on the Evangeline Thruway.
The business suffered significant damage nearly a year ago when it burned down. Rebuilding, she noted, was not a feasible option since the price of lumber, labor and materials have increased due to high demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. She even considered putting a food truck on the property.
Instead, the business will relocate to the former Wendy’s location at 241 Donlon Ave. with the hopes of opening next month. It’s part of a small wave of development along the Thruway in an area that’s had its share of businesses close in recent years.
“That was something we really weren't expecting, so it was more like sentimental,” Louvierre said. “My husband's grandfather had built that building in 1984 so it was really important to him to carry on the family tradition. We had to start looking into Plan B. [We had to try] to find a building somewhere close to our old location, kind of like a restaurant style drive-thru, ready to go, that we needed.”
The move allows the business to remain close to its original location for its returning customers, she noted, “but it was big enough for us to do a drive thru plus it had cooler spaces for us to store our daiquiris and crawfish,” Louvierre said.
The building, which became available when the franchisee for that location closed it along with another in Lafayette in December, is double the size of their old building. Louvierre said they may expand the menu to include a seafood market located at the entrance of the business.
“We are trying our hardest to get open as soon as we can,” Louvierre said. “We miss interacting with our customers in the public, and we are just excited to get back up and running as soon as we can.”
Other businesses have opened in the four-unit business center at 417 NE Evangeline Thruway, which owner Vincent Starwood opened bought last summer and has since worked to put back into commerce.
A body contour shop and a laundromat will open in the development, which was the former Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics. It already houses a small grocery store, called Starwood Marketplace, and a beauty salon/barber shop.
“Everywhere you go, you gotta get on the road and go to the other side of town to get anything you need,” Starwood said. “And I said I’ll put a small grocery store there to help the community out. “It was just heartbreaking when I see these older folks get on the bus to go all the way on the other side of town just to get groceries because everything on our side of town seems to not be important.”
Starwood said he used his own money to buy the abandoned office, which lies in an Opportunity Zone. He used most of his military money to help get his business up and running.
“I called every resource in Lafayette to help me, even with this coronavirus,” he said. “The government claimed to have all these resources for small businesses, but we couldn't seem to find a dollar of it.”
Other developments along the Thruway include:
- Baton Rouge attorneys Harry Daniels III and Christopher Washington bought property at 718 NW Evangeline Thruway and later at 800 NW Evangeline Thruway. Attempts to reach them were unsuccessful. Work began earlier last month on the first property.
- The former car dealership at 1406 NE Evangeline Thruway is under contract, according to the state commercial property database. The property, which was used temporarily last year by food distributor last fall, is listed at $540,000 and includes two buildings and a combined 25,000 square feet.