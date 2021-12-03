New commercial
105 Lafferty Road, Broussard, applicant, U.S. Forensic; contractor, Chase Commercial Group Construction; $151,000.
Commercial demolition
None filed.
Commercial alteration
OFFICE: 2800 Louisiana Ave., owner, Ice and Water Vending; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Anthony Daniel; $2,500.
OFFICE: 101 Rue La France, owner, Acadiana Otolaryngology Association, description, renovation; applicant, James O. Ziler, contractor, Bienvenu Construction Co., $95,000.
OTHER: 512 Dugas Road, owner, American Tower Co.; description, dish; applicant and contractor, Sarah Oetken; $35,000.
OFFICE: 2701 Johnston St., Suite 300; owner, Spherion Financial Center, description, none listed; applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, Ducharme Brothers; $12,500.
OTHER: 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, River Marketplace; description, re-roof buildings 1-6; applicant and contractor, Guy Roofing; $659,000.
OTHER: 4415 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, River Marketplace; re-roof building 7; applicant and contractor, Guy Roofing; $0.
OTHER: 4419 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, River Marketplace; re-roof building 8; applicant and contractor, Guy Roofing; $0.
Residential permits
310 Wagon Trail Road, Carencro: Wan Huynh, $288,000.
207 Rue Fosse: Kent and Lisa Duhon, $126,000.
110 Sable St., Duson: Cody LeBlanc, $463,500.
553 Langlinais Road: Jude and Erica Guiberteau, $405,000.
104 Greyford Drive: Solis Builders of Louisiana; $301,500.
107 Indigo Drive: Mehrdad Sehar, $238,500.
108 Stonebridge Drive: Robert Laville, $432,000.
106 Samantha Drive: Marvin and Berlin Canelas, $400,500.
106 Jehnna Dave Drive, Broussard: Platinum Homes, $516,000.
302 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $304,000.
104 Reservoir Road, Broussard: Boyd Raborn, $385,000.
402 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Legendary Contractors, $290,000.
202 White Sky Drive, Broussard: Blue Wing Builders, $303,000.
106 Old Oake Drive, Broussard: Darrell Young, $1 million.
Swimming pool permits
103 Rue De Nimes, Broussard: Brooks Powell and Amanda Reyes, $64,147.
302 Canary Palm Way, Broussard: Steven O’Brien, $53,500.
106 Rue de Langon, Broussard: Kim Armstrong, $43,378.
126 Berrybrook Drive, Broussard: Toni Blanchard, $98,250.
302 E. Main St., Broussard: Julie Rosenzweig, $86,400.