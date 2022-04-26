Weekends are already busy at Miss Reba’s Green House in downtown Lafayette. This weekend with Festival International going on nearby, well, owner Joe Louque can only guess at what’s in store for downtown’s most unique retail outlet.
“It’s going to be absolutely absurd,” said Louque, the Lafayette native who opened the CBD shop at 315 Jefferson St. in December. “As a business owner, who wouldn’t want to be right smack in the middle? We’re 200 feet from the main stage. I’d be lying if I didn’t say we are a little anxious. Very rarely do you have a situation where just your location alone puts you in the middle of one of the largest free festivals in the world.”
Louque’s business is one of several new to the Festival experience this year. Downtown Lafayette was a significantly different place in the spring of 2019, back when the last Festival was held and brought in about 300,000 visitors. While the pandemic put the event on pause for two years, the area has grown.
Back then, Jefferson Street was dotted with empty retail spaces. During the recent Christmas holiday shopping season, only five spaces were vacant, downtown officials said.
All signs point to a bump in attendance of people downtown just on pent-up demand alone. Those visiting only for festival will notice things are different.
“There’s a lot of new things to see,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “If people are looking to enjoy the festival for the first time in several years and don’t typically visit downtown but for Festival, be on the lookout. There’s a lot of new things downtown has to offer that didn’t exist the last time Festival was here.”
Louque’s business, which offers tinctures, edibles, topicals, bath products, capsules and even a variety of dog treats, has already made an impression in the handful of months it’s been open. A recent Saturday there were customers to the door.
The field of CBD is evolving, and everything on the shelves is regulated and lab-tested by the state, he said. And when it came time to nail down a location for the business, the former oil and gas employee who spent 12 years in the industry figured opening downtown was the wisest move.
“This is the anchor, right?” he said. “A lot of people from a business standpoint think being on the south side of town would be more beneficial for a business, but I don’t see it that way. When we have events down here — which are pretty much two or three times a week — we see our normal customers during the week, but whenever it’s a beautiful day, you have an insane amount of foot traffic.”
At Wild Child Wines, which opened in 2020 just before the pandemic hit, it may have been a bit of a blessing, co-owner Katie Culbert said. Having Festival that year after being open for only months would have been a difficult task. Two years later, she and her husband, Denny, have the operations on better footing.
Still, there’s a huge unknown factor for this weekend at their business at 210 E. Vermilion St. in their first year with their doors open to Festival-goers in search of a glass of wine.
“I can’t say if we are prepared enough because I really don’t know what to expect,” said Culbert, who has owned a boutique, Kiki, with her mom for more than a dozen years.
“I anticipate it being pretty crazy for us, which I want. I hear the attendance is going to be through the roof. We’re right next to Agave, which has been downtown for years. I talked to a guy who has been there for years, and he says it’s insane for them. We’re just winging it this year and hoping for the best.”
At Beausoleil Books and Whisper Room, 302-A Jefferson St., business will be as usual at the bookstore but the Whisper Room will have a special cocktail menu and more beer options along with extended hours on Saturday, co-owner Bryan Dupree said.
The bookstore has been open since fall 2020, but owners are just celebrated the first anniversary of the Whisper Room. As for the bookstore, Saturday during Festival falls on national Independent Bookstore Day, Dupree noted.
“We’re excited to have people downtown again,” he said. “We’re excited to have people maybe discover us for the first time during Festival and decide they may want to come back in the future. We hope to get a new audience, a wider audience from Festival. If the weather is good, it’s going to be a really good time.”