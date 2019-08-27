Lafayette General Health has created a second health care innovation fund that will seek funding for advancement in the local, state and national health care marketplace.

Lafayette General Health made the announcement Monday of the Healthcare Innovation Fund II, a limited liability company that will target investments in health care companies seeking seed or growth capital. It will be an investor along with Acadian Companies, LHC Group, Ochsner Health System and the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"HIFII’s approach is highly collaborative,” said Cian Robinson, Lafayette General Health’s director of innovation, research and real estate investments. “Our mission is to catalyze fundamental transformation in U.S. health care. Together with our investors, HIFII is creating an ecosystem of best in class partners who work together to tackle our largest healthcare challenges. The systemic solutions we’re creating address the scale of the problems we have in our health care system."

This is the second investment fund led by Lafayette General Health. The first, Healthcare Innovation Fund, began in 2016 and it invested in seven companies, five of which are headquartered in Louisiana.

The investment in NeuroRescue resulted in relocation of the company from Columbus, Ohio to Lafayette. Another investment, HealthLoop, was acquired in late 2018 by GetWell Network.

Companies seeking growth capital can pitch products or services for consideration. The diligence process includes review by fund investor subject matter experts and evaluation by the HIFII’s investment committee.