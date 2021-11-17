Amy S. Thibodeaux has resigned as the president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Thibodeaux, who had been in the position for over 10 years and oversaw the merger of the Crowley Chamber of Commerce and OneAcadia into the Acadia Parish chamber, has accepted a position with Advantous Consulting, a tax consulting firm, as senior manager of external affairs.
The chamber’s board appointed Megan Malmay Duhon, who has been with the chamber since 2014, interim president and CEO.
Thibobeaux helped usher in several large economic development projects in Acadia Parish, including the $35 million Supreme Rice expansion and the $2.8 million Cajun Traditions food processing plant in Church Point. She was also 2021 chair for the Louisiana Chambers of Commerce Executives, was an inaugural member of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s Emerging Leaders Council and chaired the Acadiana Economic Development Association in 2015 and 2021.
“I live by the motto ‘Leave it better than you found it.” Thibodeaux said. “I firmly believe that together with the many amazing members, volunteers, staff and board members that I am leaving the organization in a healthy position to continue to thrive for many years to come. Working at the Acadia Parish Chamber, serving businesses and the community, has been the highlight of my career.”
The chamber also named Elizabeth Istre Miller as membership engagement coordinator.