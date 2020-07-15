When people talk unfavorably about unemployment benefits, Mona Brasseaux tries to set the record straight with what she saw in Tennessee.

A Lafayette native who spent about 20 years living in Knoxville before moving back home, Brasseaux was there when the fires ravaged Gatlinburg and many of the surrounding areas in 2016. What helped the tourist-heavy area recover was country music star Dolly Parton’s My People Fund, which gave more than $8 million to people whose lives were affected by the first.

Others contributed to the fund, which ended up giving 875 residents a $1,000 check for six months, reports indicate.

Four years later, here is Brasseaux and thousands of others in Acadiana who are receiving the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit as part of the CARES Act on top of their $247 state benefit after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. That federal benefit is set to expire at the end of the month.

Unemployment benefits, much like money from the My People Fund, have helped during a time of need.

“The (Gatlinburg) community rebuilt really, really, super quickly,” said Brasseaux, who has used some of her money to begin the process of becoming a mortgage broker. “This idea of giving people money to rebuild the economy absolutely works. The economy can still flow. With unemployment money, I’ve been able to continue to pay rent, pay for food.”

How much it can continue to flow if and when it expires is the issue. Both initial and continued unemployment claims have begun to rise again in Acadiana and statewide, with 14,176 continued claims filed in Lafayette Parish and 1.3 million initial claims filed nationwide last week.

Laid off workers getting the federal benefit who are still out of work will lose that benefit if Congress doesn’t extend it.

Displaced workers can file until the week ending July 25. If it goes away, it could suck a lot of life out of the economy while the number of coronavirus cases surges again and jobs continue to dwindle. Data released in May indicated unemployment benefits made up 14% of household wages, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

In an non-pandemic economy, unemployment benefits account for less than 1% of household wages.

“It won’t be good if that goes away,” Wagner said. “If we reduce that amount, households are going to see a very significant pay cut on average across the country. They’re going to be buying less goods and services and so on. As far back as I’ve looked at the data — 30 to 40 years — unemployment benefits have never given a bigger boost to household income as they are right now.

"Anything is going to help speed up any kind of recovery. If you took (the benefit) away, all you're going to do is prolong the recession."

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, speaking during a Thursday Q&A session with One Acadiana, said the $600 benefit “may have been too generous” and that other proposals are before Congress. His staff indicated some extension would likely be approved but at a lesser amount.

Eighty percent of those receiving unemployment benefits, he claimed, are making more now than they did when they were employed.

“So many people have filed for unemployment that it’s starting to drain the state funds for unemployment,” Cassidy said. “That state is going to kind of pick that back up by putting effectively a tax back on business. There’s a lot of things weaving in and out that we have to get just right if we’re going to help employers stay in business and continue to employ. We just want to make sure it’s wise public policy and not just let’s throw money at it.”

Unemployment life

Christian Robertson was raised by his grandmother in Morgan City, and at times government assistance helped keep the family going. Now a certified athletic trainer with a master’s degree in health administration, he’s among the thousands of displaced workers and using the benefits to keep his family going.

He’s been fortunate. With his wife, Blair, still getting paid as a teacher, they saved as much money as possible for when the benefit runs out.

“I have a great friend who has been doing some financial coaching with me,” Robertson said, “especially during this time to prepare when that drops out and what we’re going to do and what our finances will look like. Take what we absolutely need for the month and put everything into an emergency fund because I don’t know how long it’ll be before I get a job and get paid regularly.”

Brasseaux, who was living modestly when she lost her temp job at UL when everything shut down in March, used the job loss to prod herself into setting up her company. It was always her goal after dabbling in real estate and mortgages while in Tennessee, and she started saving some of that money for equipment, office furniture and other items.

With her three children now grown, her living expenses are low. But she realizes others are not as fortunate.

“People in Louisiana for the first time are getting a living wage,” Brasseaux said. “They’ve never experienced that before. They’ve been working for peanuts for so long. Once this ends, we’re going to have a really bad homeless population. This is from someone working in housing. It’s not going to be good.”

Robertson said he’ll look for any contract gigs out there, but unless high school sports comes back in full swing in the fall, his options are limited. Vacations have already been cancelled. If no options surface and the federal benefit goes away, he will find whatever work he can.

“It’s humbling for sure, but it’s happening to a lot of people,” Robertson said. “We have to survive. There’s not a lot of shame in it. It took me a while to get over it. The reality is some people were making more than what they made, but I don’t think that’s the majority. I think the majority of people don’t like being in this situation.”