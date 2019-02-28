When Nancy Van Eaton Prince began her career in the 1960s, she was looking for the best way to make money to take care of her young family.
A chance request to help the Junior League raise funds from local realtor agencies led her to a lifetime career as a realtor as she realized she had a knack for closing the deal. With her encouragement, Gail Romero became a licensed realtor in 1966 and joined forces with Van Eaton Prince as a sales agent.
In 1977, the two founded Van Eaton & Romero.
The two spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to it here.
Van Eaton & Romero has since become Lafayette’s real estate leader and consistently recognized as one of the top real estate firms in the country. It merged with Latter & Blum in late 2012.
Nationally recognized as two of the most powerful women in real estate by Real Estate Marketing and Relocation Magazine, both are active philanthropists. Recently honored as Women of Achievement by Zonta International of Lafayette, the two were also honored by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association in 2016.
For more Discover Lafayette podcasts, click here.