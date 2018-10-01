Chase Bank will replace its 25-year-old facility at Kaliste Saloom Road and Rue Louis XIV and open a full-service branch at its site next summer.
The current motor bank closed Friday, said Greg Fahey, regional for consumer and wealth management with JPMorgan Chase. That office has 1,600 square feet and 10 drive-up lanes, but the new facility will include 4,500 square feet and feature the latest in banking technology when it opens in June.
“I have wanted personally to build a new full service branch on that lot,” said Fahey, who is based in Baton Rouge but covers Louisiana, Oklahoma and parts of Texas. “It’ll be the best branch we have in Lafayette. It’ll be more conducive to the clients we serve in that area. I was on site Monday (of last week) and talking to customers. They are very excited to have a branch where they can come inside.”
The new facility will feature public Wi-Fi along with tables for employees to meet with customers and tablets for customers to log into their accounts, ATM machines inside and outside the building and offices for financial advisers.
“We don’t have investment advisers in that branch,” he said. “We’re excited to be able to bring that to that area.”
Chase, the second-largest bank in the Lafayette metro, has 18 branch offices in area.