Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Bossier: 252377, HA RA SUZ; Weyerhaeuser 30-31HC, July 9, Sligo, Brix Operating, 1157' FWL & 253' FSL OF S 19-T17N-R11W. PBHL: 430' FWL & 230' FSL OF SEC 31-T17N-R11W.

Caddo: 252378, Sutherlin, July 9, Caddo Pine Island, EGH Operating, 1221' FSL & 577' FWL OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252075-EXPIRED).

Caddo: 252379, Ankerson, July 9, Caddo Pine Island, EGH Operating, 2448' FSL & 1329' FWL OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252111-EXPIRED).

Weekly well info by parish..

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0220220
 Evangeline0120120
 Iberia27072
 Jefferson Davis26062
 Lafayette02121
 St. Landry07676 
 St. Martin36669
St. Mary 177178
Vermilion 7121128

