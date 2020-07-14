Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Bossier: 252377, HA RA SUZ; Weyerhaeuser 30-31HC, July 9, Sligo, Brix Operating, 1157' FWL & 253' FSL OF S 19-T17N-R11W. PBHL: 430' FWL & 230' FSL OF SEC 31-T17N-R11W.
Caddo: 252378, Sutherlin, July 9, Caddo Pine Island, EGH Operating, 1221' FSL & 577' FWL OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252075-EXPIRED).
Caddo: 252379, Ankerson, July 9, Caddo Pine Island, EGH Operating, 2448' FSL & 1329' FWL OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252111-EXPIRED).
Weekly well info by parish..
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|220
|220
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|70
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|60
|62
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|0
|76
|76
|St. Martin
|3
|66
|69
|St. Mary
|1
|177
|178
|Vermilion
|7
|121
|128
