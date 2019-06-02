Iberia Wealth Advisors, the trust and asset management division of IberiaBank, has named Jared V. Labue as vice president and senior portfolio manager in Lafayette.
Labue has over 15 years of investment, fiduciary and client relationship management experience. He was a trust adviser and senior investment consultant with Hancock Whitney and a private client adviser with JP Morgan. Labue is a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and he maintains Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 securities licenses. He is also Louisiana insurance licensed for life, health, long-term care, variable annuity and variable life.