A Lafayette-based investment firm that acquired two New Mexico companies in preparation of opening a manufacturing facility in Lafayette that will employ at least 50 people.
Kin Capital Partners, founded by Lafayette natives and St. Thomas More graduates Jude David, Erik Billet and Blake David, acquired Santa Fe Door Store and Enterprise Americas, two Albuquerque-based companies that supply high-end products for residential and commercial construction, officials announced Friday.
The Lafayette group will use the acquisitions to create Stately Doors & Windows, which will remain in Lafayette and specialize in high-end residential door and windows and offering iron, wood and clad doors and windows created by skilled artisans. It will be housed in either a new or existing building that will employ at least 50 people.
“We are proud to welcome Santa Fe and Enterprise America to the Stately family of brands,” David said. “At Kin Capital, we believe that our employees are the heartbeat of our business, and we are excited to welcome them as new members of our family.”
Kin Capital Partners has earlier acquired Dallas-based Wholesale Iron Doors and Atlanta-based Millwork Components, which has been rebranded as Realwood Crafters. It has expanded its growth in the Gulf Coast region and established a logistics company, Stately Logistics, to fulfill orders in the southern U.S.
The company will build its wooden products in the U.S. and hopes to utilize local steelworkers and fabricators displaced by the downturn in the oil and gas industry, officials said.