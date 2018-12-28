Issued Dec. 17-21
New Commercial
Apartments: 504 N. Pierce St., Lafayette; new apartments: Buildings 1-10 and clubhouse; Brooke Pointe Family Apartments, owner; Warren Grove, applicant; Xpert Design and Construction LLC, contractor; $18,528,000.
Commerical Additions/Alterations
General Retail: 135 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Boss Nutrition, owner; Sarah Derouen, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.
Restaurant: 3755 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; description: renovation convenience store restaurant; Ramsey Ali, owner; Gil Zaunbrecher, applicant; B&R Complete Construction LLC, contractor; $20,000.
Other: 423 Jefferson St., Lafayette; description: parklet; Pizza Joint LLC, owner; Central Pizza Parklet, applicant; self, contractor; $10,000.
Office Building: 1207 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Acadian Ambulance, owner; Vincent Enterprises Inc., applicant and contractor; $40,000.
Commercial Demolition
Office Building: 600 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette; Edward B. Ware, owner; Congress Suites, applicant; Marshall Porter Construction Inc., contractor; $5,000.
New Homes
3220 N. University Ave., Lafayette Parish; Phillip Generose; $320,000.
115 Narrow Way Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $323,000.
310 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $288,000.
209 Woodstone Drive, Lafayette; Debra Majors, $256,000.
313 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Dimark Homes Inc.; $308,000.