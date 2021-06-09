Cameron Theyard is the kind of quietly ambitious 18-year-old who shrugs off his success, even though he has earned a fair share of bragging rights.
His parents, however, aren't shy about their son's accomplishments. They're eager to tell others that he's been shooting photos and videos professionally since he was 12. By the age of 14, he had photographed his first wedding. By 16, he had shot his first senior portrait session. He even had a professional, paid contract in high school with the Lafayette Parish School System to produce an employee recruitment video.
"He discovered his purpose and talent in life at a very young age," said Nicole Theyard, his mom and manager. "And we're truly grateful for that because not many children — and even adults — do. He was fortunate to be able to discover his purpose and passion in life while still in school, and now he's using it to make a difference in the community."
On his 18th birthday, Cameron Theyard toured a construction site that would become his downtown studio. He recently celebrated the newly completed space at the corner of Johnston and Vermilion streets with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.
Cameron Theyard, who graduated with a 4.0 last month from the David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy, plans to use the studio to expand his professional business while attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to study marketing.
"I've been inspired by other studio photographers, and it's always something I've wanted to do," said Cameron Theyard. "I've done location shoots downtown and other areas around Lafayette, but I wanted to branch off into something different to start senior pictures and family pictures in studio."
The downtown location will also serve as a convenient workspace for when he moves out of his parents' Broussard home in the fall to live on the UL campus.
Cameron Theyard first took on videography and photography as more than a hobby when he was in middle school as a member of Hope Alive's children's leadership team. Cameron Theyard was designated as the media director of the church team at just 12 years old. The role included leading a team of about 15 people and managing a budget of $8,000, which he used to write proposals, pay vendors and purchase equipment for the ministry.
"My husband and I thought 'Who would actually entrust a 12-year-old with that?" Nicole Theyard said. "But when I spoke to the children's pastor, she was like, 'Oh, yes, we believe in Cameron, and he's going to get it done.' And he actually did it."
He would soon land professional gigs as a wedding videographer and senior portrait photographer. Each time, his parents were amazed at the level of trust others put in their teenage son.
"I'm very proud of him," his dad, Cedric Theyard, said. "I'm glad that he is driven to be successful and to actually strive to do better than he did before. Each time we see some of his work, it seems like it improves, which is hard to say because his work was always so good."
Like any creative entrepreneur, Cameron Theyard has learned the ropes of pricing his services the hard way. He's charged as little as $100 for a project that involved a day of shooting and another day of editing. These days, he's earning a fair amount for his time but still tries to keep his pricing reasonable, especially when it's for a business or cause that's important to him.
Cameron Theyard's favorite project to date isn't one that earned him the big bucks. It's one he donates his time and talent to shooting each year — a prom for those with special needs.
"I offer my services to create a highlight video for the event," he said. "And it's just really special and all the parents and the participants love to see on social media after the event."
Learn more about Cameron Theyard's studio and professional work at camerontheyard.com.