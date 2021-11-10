The Broussard Chamber of Commerce was named Small Chamber of the Year by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives on Monday.
The chamber was one of four to get honored by an out-of-state panel of judges of current chamber executives. Chamber leaders submitted examples of growth and progress in the areas of community, organizational and professional development over the past 12 months.
“On behalf of my staff, board and members, I am excited to accept this award,” chamber president and CEO Stacy Romero said. “I am constantly impressed by the perseverance of those involved with our chamber and want to express my sincere thanks to everyone who supports me and my organization. I remain committed to serving Broussard at the highest level possible.”