Transforming Louisiana's forests into various tree-based products made from fast-growing pine to hardwood such as oak is a growing business as developers are on track to build $557 million of sawmill projects in the state.
The newest is a $240 million sawmill planned in Bienville Parish by a joint venture between Ruston-based Hunt Forest Products and privately held Canadian timber business Tolko Industries Ltd., based in Vernon, British Columbia.
The companies plan to use local timber to produce 320 million board feet of lumber annually from 1.3 million tons of trees. Each partner will own 50% of the new mill, which is considered a foreign direct investment in the U.S. economy but will be operated on a day-to-day basis by Hunt Forest Products.
The 225-acre project would create 130 jobs paying an average salary of $57,400 plus benefits. Some of the site is where Weyerhaeuser previously operated its iLevel lumber mill near Taylor until its closure in 2009, laying off 39 employees at the time.
“This (Taylor) sawmill will provide a local outlet for the massive inventory of southern yellow pine that exists in this state," said James D. Hunt, co-owner of Hunt Forest Products, which controls 75,000 acres of timberland across the state.
Louisiana sawmills already produce roughly 3 billion board feet of lumber each year. Hurricane Laura, which pummeled southwest Louisiana in late August and headed north through the state, damaged 800,000 acres of timberland across 22 parishes. The LSU Ag Center estimated that the industry lost 3 million board feet of timber, an amount that could have provided feedstock for 25 sawmills for a year.
Some of the wood from Louisiana supplies the U.S. housing market, which saw lumber prices shoot up from roughly $300 per 1,000 board feet to $1,600 as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed some mills. Most recently, prices have settled back down closer to $630.
Construction on the Bienville Parish mill is expected to start in early 2022 to wrap up by early 2023 and would support 300 construction jobs.
In exchange for the investment, the Louisiana Economic Development department offered the companies the use of its workforce training program in coordination with Bossier Parish Community College. The businesses are on track to receive $2 million as a performance-based grant if businesses hit investment milestones and payroll. In addition, the project could qualify for up to 80% property tax break through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and use the Quality Jobs program, usually is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures.
Hunt Forest Products and Tolko Industries, operating under the name LaSalle Lumber Co. LLC, previously renovated a 125-acre slice of a former Louisiana Pacific lumber mill site for a different sawmill in Urania in LaSalle Parish. It cost $115 million and produces 200 million board feet of lumber each year. The lumber mill was expected to create 107 jobs after opening in 2019 but has created 120 jobs to surpass its goal. That was Tolko's first foray into the U.S. as a family-owned business.
Other subsidized sawmills in the works include:
CANFOR CORP.: Publicly traded Canadian lumber business Canfor Corp. is planning a $160 million mill in Beauregard Parish, which looks to hire 130 workers in addition to supporting 175 construction jobs. Canfor previously announced in 2018 that it would be moving forward on a project in Washington, Georgia, but the Beauregard Parish project would be done in its place.
WEYERHAEUSER: Weyerhaeuser, a publicly traded Seattle-based business that is among the largest private land owners for timber, is investing $157 million to upgrade equipment and modernize its sawmill near Holden in Livingston Parish. In Louisiana, Weyerhaeuser’s 984 employees work in mill manufacturing sites and in forestry operations that manage 1.39 million acres of land.
INTERFOR CORP.: Interfor Corp., aonther publicly traded Canadaisan business, has acquired a DeQuincy sawmill from Georgia-Pacific, along with others in Bay Springs, Mississippi, Fayette, Alabama, and Philomath, Oregon, totaling $375 million in cash. Georgia-Pacific had shuttered the DeQuincy plant, which produced roughly 150 million board feet, laying off 188 workers.
"Interfor is currently evaluating its strategy and options for the site, including restart plans," the company told investors in late May.