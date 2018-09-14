A night club that its owners are calling an "upscale entertainment venue" will soon open in downtown Lafayette.
Called Parc 21, the new venue will bring the entertainment acts and experiences that owners say might only be found in New Orleans or out of state. Parc21 will be at 116 E. Vermilion St., the former site of The Sizzling Monkey.
"It’s more than just a typical night club," co-owner Karen LeGaux said. "We want to bring that to our very own city instead of having to drive four or five hours or more to experience that. We want to bring that to the people of Lafayette."
The club will have three levels: two distinct floors and rooftop area to allow for either one large event or up to three events simultaneously.
LeGaux said Parc 21 will book its own events but also be open to host events such as meetings, weddings and campaign events and these events could be booked online through their website.
The first floor, which will be called Parc Rowe, will be open to anyone regardless of age. LeGaux said they hope to get their kitchen up and running shortly after launch so they can serve food.
Meanwhile, Parc 21 will be the night club on the second floor and the roof that will be for customers ages 18 and up.
"The basic idea is to be a very social venue that allow people to experience high quality, friendly, customer-oriented and upscale venue," LeGaux said.
Owners are hoping to have everything finalized for the club by Oct. 1, she said.