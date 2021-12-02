Baton Rouge-based Superior Grill has bought the former Randol’s Restaurant and Seafood Processing properties for $3.5 million.

The popular Mexican eatery entered into an agreement to buy the iconic Lafayette restaurant and dance hall at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road last month before the deal closed on Thursday afternoon, said real estate agent Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate of Lafayette.

Previous owner Frank Randol had recently marked 50 years with the restaurant that was a popular spot for tourists.

Superior Grill has two locations in Baton Rouge and others in New Orleans, Shreveport and Birmingham, Alabama.

Moroux and Jeff Landry, also with Scout, brokered the deal and represented both buyer and seller. Carol Hebert with Old South Realty assisted in the deal.

This story will be updated.