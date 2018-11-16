Two childhood friends will officially open their women's fashion boutiques in the same building Saturday in Crowley.
Owners Jenni Hensgens with Indigo Blue and Shanna Morgan with Peridot Boutique initially opened their stores Oct. 22, and the two are preparing for grand openings at 10:30 a.m. at 318 N. Parkerson Ave.
Indigo Blue started online selling clothes out of Hensgens' home as she also worked as a stay-at-home mom. She then moved into doing pop-up shops and selling out of her dining room before discovering need for a new women's boutique in Crowley.
"Running my business and having a store has always been a dream of mine, but I was worried about overhead because I didn't have it before," Hensgens said. "So I was talking to Shanna, and she wanted to open a formal women's dress shop, so we decided to go for it. We're two separate businesses, but in the same building."
The two have been friends since they were 4, and both University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduates. Morgan said her longtime involvement in the pageant industry, especially since she was named festival coordinator for the International Rice Festival in April 2018, made her was to open her own shop, but Hensgens' worries about overhead spurred her to take the leap from working for non-profits to starting her own small business.
"This has been a dream of mine for many years, and now it's a reality," said Morgan. "We're able to cater to every need. It's definitely a place where you can come and find anything you need — women's-wear wise, of course."