The Rusted Rooster, 105 St. Landry St., will close, the owners announced last week.
The owners announced it would close after 10 years. It began operating Saturday at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park.
The closure was sooner the expected due to issues with the building’s air conditioner, the post read.
“Ideally, we wanted to make this announcement and spend the last month or so serving up your favorites and saying our see-you-laters,” the post read. “This could not have come at a worse time, but sometimes you have to embrace change and move on.”