TaD’s Louisiana Cooking, which has other locations in Louisiana and Texas, will open a Youngsville location near Sugar Mill Pond, the company announced.
The company bought property on the south side of the traffic circle at Bonin Road and Milton Avenue from the Sugar Mill Development for $605,000, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
TaD’s, which began with DC’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse in Eunice, expanded in 2014 with a location in Katy, Texas and now have locations in Tomball and College Station. It also has a Lake Charles location at 3624 Ryan St.
The company is accepting applications for all positions for the Yougnsville. Those interested can apply online.
The property is the second one adjacent to that traffic circle to be sold. Last month Total Commercial Realty of Lafayette bought the two lots west of the circle for just under $1 million, and the company is seeking a tenant for the properties.