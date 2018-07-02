Louisiana Economic Development has been designated as an Accredited Economic Development Organization, the first statewide agency in the U.S. to earn the recognition.
LED joins 60 other economic development groups to earn AEDO status, including three in Louisiana: the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, the New Orleans Business Alliance and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.
Officials with the International Economic Development Council, which administers the AEDO program, said the designation shows that LED is handling its duties with the utmost level of professionalism and can present itself as a best-practices agency.
IEDC spent over a year reviewing LED and its activities, goals and planning before awarding the designation. Don Pierson, LED secretary, said the process gave his agency feedback about what it is doing right and got information to open the doors to new programs, such as creating more pathways for rural sustainability and communicating more about efforts to diversify the Louisiana economy.