Opportunity Machine will team up with the Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management to teach companies how to cultivate their greatest asset: employees.
Gayle George and Felicia Savoie with ASHRM will lead the Small Business Boot Camp session that will focus on human resources fundamentals that companies need to know like performance management, information on employment law and compliance and the types of benefits and compensation.
The free class will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the LITE Center, 537 Cajundome Blvd. For or to register, visit the homepage.
"No matter what industry your business may fall under — industrial technologies, health care, oil and gas, or even education — there should be investments in not only monetary resources but most importantly in your employees and those who represent your company," ASHRM said in a press release.
