Four candidates remain in the running to be named the next president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The hiring committee decided on the four during a Thursday meeting after coming up with seven last month, a LEDA spokesperson said. The four will be now be interviewed by LEDA’s full board at a later date, and the committee will work with the board to determine the next steps in the process to replace retiring president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux.

The four candidates are:

Monique Boulet, chief executive officer of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

Verdell Hawkins, economic development manager at Gulf Power Company in Pensacola, Florida.

Mandi Mitchell, assistant secretary, Louisiana Economic Development, and a Lafayette native.

John O’Toole, executive director at Beaufort County (South Carolina) Economic Development Corp.

Candidates no longer in the running are:

Larry Holt, COO at Columbia River Economic Development Council in Clark County, Washington.

Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana

Bob Shark, executive director at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to be in the final selection of candidates for the LEDA position," Boulet said. "I look forward to visiting with the full LEDA board on my experiences as well as my thoughts on how we move forward as a parish with tremendous assets and even greater potential."

Gothreaux will retire this year after 26 years with the agency. A Louisiana native, he was appointed in July 1995 after beginning his career in the 1980s as an economic developer for Gulf States Utilities in Lake Charles.

The position will pay a salary $250,000 a year plus benefits and indicates the person hired must move to Lafayette within three months of employment.

LEDA operates four business parks across Lafayette Parish, has been active in promoting the completion of Interstate 49 through Lafayette to New Orleans and has been active in attracting businesses to Lafayette, including CGI and Costco.