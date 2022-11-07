The number of homes sold in Lafayette Parish last month fell to the lowest total in over two years as the real estate market took another step at contracting after two years of amplified activity.
Only 274 homes sold in the parish in October, nearly half the amount sold two years ago amid historically low interest rate, data from analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting indicates. It’s the lowest amount sold in a month since May 2020.
Now interest rates that have doubled in the past 10 month have slowed activity so much that the number of deals that either closed or were pending (258) last month was the lowest since December 2019 when 260 homes sold and 243 were listed as pending.
The average sale price, which spent three months earlier this year over $300,000, remained lower at just over $280,000.
“The doubling of interest rates over the past 10 months has cooled both buyer demand and the amount the average homebuyer can or is comfortable in spending,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report. “As is typical of any market shift, multiple challenges abound.”
The total homes sold in Acadiana now is nearly 18% behind last year’s pace, while in Lafayette Parish that total is 19% behind.
The cooling market parallels other markets across the country as interest rates are reaching high levels, reaching 7% for the first time in 20 years. On Monday the average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 7.29% on Monday, according to bankrate.com.
Nationwide, the number of homes going under contract in October dropped by 33% compared to a year ago, the largest drop since 2015, according to national real estate firm Redfin. Many of the larger markets that boomed during the pandemic had their total pendings drop by about 50%.
The percent of first-time homebuyers, according to the National Association of Realtors, has fallen so far this year to 26%, the lowest rate on record for the organization.
In Acadiana, the number is likely to continue to decline. Pending sales in both the region (439) and in Lafayette Parish (258) in October were the lowest since December 2019.