CARENCRO — Who would have guessed that hiding beneath the facade of an old abandoned pink house in Carencro was a historical treasure trove that would be perfect for a museum and visitors center?
But that is what happened late last year when crews were working on tearing down a small and strangely built Victorian-style cottage on Michot Road. That work stopped when they found that the house had within it all the markings of an early 19th-century Cajun home.
The insulation was bousillage — a clay and Spanish moss mixture used by Cajun settlers — while the house had a living space in the attic and woodwork made with minimal nails that fit together mostly with wooden pegs.
“I had always thought it was shaped very similar to a Cajun home, and they were just pulling from Acadian typology in creating this Victorian home," said Stephen Ortego, whose architecture firm, SO Studio, is working on the project. "Carencro is a railroad town that came up after these practices had stopped, but then we found out it was part of the backside of a land grant that was a mixture of Babineauxes and Cormiers."
The 400-square-foot home, built sometime between 1790 and 1850, was scheduled to be torn down for its old wood. So Ortego and local resident and historian Kathy Higginbottham met with Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux.
Along with other concerned citizens, they were able to meet with the new city council earlier this January and get the money together to save the house.
It was then moved on April 6 a few blocks over to the corner of North Church Street and Veterans Drive, which will be the future home of Carencro’s museum and visitors center.
“We had been talking for a few years about some kind of museum or visitors center," Brasseaux said. "So when this came up, I warned the council that it was going to cost some money and it wouldn’t be cheap, but I think it’s good that we keep an old building like that and keep our French heritage.”
The museum project also has been supported by the St. Pierre Genealogical Society and, so far, the people of Carencro have been generally in favor of the project and welcome it, the mayor said.
“There’s been some good feedback," he said. "You always have a portion of the people that are negative on everything, but it’s been pretty positive. We’re excited about it.”
The plan is to fully restore the home to what it may have looked like in the early 19th century before it was remodeled as a Victorian-style cottage in 1902. It will have a parking lot and restrooms to act as a rest stop and will be the first in a walking tour of the city’s historical buildings and downtown.
City officials and tourism experts think it could be a boon for local tourism.
“I think it’s fabulous," said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. "The more product or attractions we have in our community, the more we can do. It can mean the difference between a visitor staying for one night or two. You can never have too much product.”
The restoration home and the museum project is scheduled to take about 8 to 14 months, Ortego said, and should cost around $200,000, Brasseaux noted. The project includes the restoration, parking lot, restrooms, bringing it up to code and adding modern amenities.
“We said we had to save this thing," Ortego said. "It’s older than the city of Carencro, and it’s been here all this time. It was probably out here in the middle of nowhere when it was the just the wild west. Now it’ll be the structure that welcomes people to Carencro."