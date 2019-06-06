Camille Pavy Claibourne has more than 40 years of nursing experience to the table as she shares lessons learned from those who are dying.

Claibourne talked about issues surrounding care of the elderly, death and final decision-making with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to the podcast here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Early in Claibourne's career as a critical care nurse, a young man’s death touched her heart as she witnessed his heart stop functioning. As she moved on to care for the next patient and the next, she realized she had an interest in learning more about the process of dying and how to navigate a topic that no one wanted to discuss.

Her patients inspired her to pursue a doctoral degree in thanatology, the subject of death and dying. Her research led her to the work of Dr. Ira Byock, who coined the term “Dying Well,” which refers to dying as a life phase of growth and development.

Interviews with hospice patients led to the publication of her first book, Dying in God’s Hands, by Acadian House Publishing in October 2009. Her second book, Purses and Shoes for Sale, the Joys and Challenges for Caring for Elderly Parents, was published in March 2016 and was inspired by the challenges of being a caregiver for her parents in their older years.