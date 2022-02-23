Some Family Dollar stores in Acadiana remain closed as the company was reported having a large amount of rats at its distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The distribution center supplied stores in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, including eight stores in Lafayette and 18 others throughout Acadiana. About 400 stores have been temporarily closed, the USA Today reported.
Calls to many stores went unanswered. A staffer at a Carencro location confirmed the store is closed.
A report from the FDA to company officials that was released Tuesday went into detail about the graphic conditions of the facility, including live rodents, dead rodents in varying stages of decay, gnawings, nestings and odors indicating “rodents throughout the entirety of your facility, including areas where human food is routinely stored.”
More than 1,000 rodents were found inside the facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.
A consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the center in January. After the complex was fumigated, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered, AP reports indicate.