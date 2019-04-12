Lafayette-based Dupre Logistics received the Occupational Safety Award of Merit last week by the the south Louisiana chapter of the National Safety Council.

The honor goes to companies for 2-4 million safe hours of work four million hours worked. Director of safety Scotty Reynolds accepted the award on the organization’s behalf. Al Lacombe, company vice president of safety and risk management, also attended.

“At Dupré, our team is committed to safety every day, every mile," Lacombe said. "Safety is a way of life for us. We are honored once again to be recognized by our peers and clients.”

The Occupational Safety Contest uses the total OSHA recordable incidence rate to determine winners. The incidence rate is determined by multiplying the total number of OSHA recordable cases by 200,000 and dividing by the number of employee hours the company worked during the calendar year.

The NSC’s mission is to save lives by preventing injuries and deaths at work, in homes, communities and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy.