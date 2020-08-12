Construction of an Andy’s Frozen Custard in Lafayette will begin soon.
Co-owner Wyatt Adams’ company, South Louisiana Property Group LLC, bought a 2.7-acre lot this week at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Liberty Avenue for the restaurant. The company bought the land for $2 million from Jula Trust LLC, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Adams is the co-owner of the Baton Rouge location at 606 W. Lee Drive that is currently under construction and could be open by the end of January, he said.
“The restaurant location is kind of new for me,” said Adams, who has locations in Bossier City and Longview, Texas, along with two Flying Burger and Seafood restaurants. “We pick some locations and build. We’re building out the state more than anything. We’re picking locations and trying them out.”
Adams said they plan to build on half of the lot and either build on the other half or sell it. They hope to have it open by the end of February.