New unemployment claims across Louisiana were just shy of 2,000 last week, the lowest for new claims since the coronavirus pandemic-related slowdown began.
There were 1,977 new unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday. That mirrors new jobless claims in 2019, instead of in 2020 when there were more than 13,000 people applying for benefits.
There was 44,339 people still seeking benefits as of July 31.
Louisiana was in line with the U.S. average, which saw jobless claims hit the pandemic-era low to 348,000. The U.S. economy still has 5.7 million fewer jobs compared to February 2020. There were 2.8 million people getting benefits during the week ending August 7 nationwide, a decline of 79,000 a week before.
A federal stimulus program which added $300 to the $247 state unemployment benefits was ended early by Governor John Bel Edwards. The increased benefits ended in late July as opposed to September. In 2020, a different federal stimulus package that boosted unemployment benefits by $600 each week ended July 31.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has been amping up efforts to connect job seekers with available positions across the state. The state recently held a job fair while there was 50,000 jobs on its website.
About 150,000 people have gone back to work between June 2020 and June 2021, according to LWC.
The goal is to hit 2 million employed residents across the state, as was the case in January 2020.
"We're trying to get back to that number," said Ava Cates, workforce commission secretary.
In the past 90 days, there were 10,000 jobs posted to the state's job portal. The employers looking to hire the most workers included health care providers such as Ochsner Health, Christus Health, and Lake Charles Memorial Health System. Right behind health care were retail positions at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
There were 2,862 jobs required a high school diploma or equivalent and another 2,371 jobs which required a bachelors degree.
"I think employers are realizing that to attract workers to their company they have to think differently, how do they value and invest in their employees," Cates said. "It's a job seekers market, they have their pick of employers right now."
Cates said it can be difficult for some workers to return to jobs, especially as COVID cases have surged once again. Access to childcare is a major issue for some residents, especially women who have dropped out of the labor market in record numbers since the coronavirus pandemic began, she said.
Louisiana reinstated the rule that workers must be actively searching for jobs and applying where available roughly a year ago. The statewide labor force participation rate, the percentage of all residents who are employed or seeking work, was 58.5% in June, up from 55.4% in June 2020 but has not returned to its June 2019 level of 59.7%. It also remains lower than the national average of 61.6% in June 2021. The labor force participation rate takes into account those who are no longer seeking a job but are of working age, unlike the unemployment rate which does not factor in discouraged workers.