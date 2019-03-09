With the opening of a fourth dollar store in Youngsville last month and a Dollar General coming later this year on Renaud Drive in Lafayette, some are wondering if Acadiana needs so many dollar stores.
Although new businesses in an area are usually a boon for most communities, discount stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar tend to pop up in rural and urban areas and can bring some unique problems, according to their critics.
Critics say it drives local and small grocery stores out of business, leading to problems like "food swamps," where there is a lack of fresh food and low nutritional food is plenty, although Dollar General started providing fresh fruit and vegetables in a store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after local push back.
“The Dollar General customer is in a permanent recession, and we want to help them,” Cal Turner Jr., Dollar General's former chief executive officer, said last year on Fox Business.
However, The Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a nonprofit advocacy group, released a report in December that claims that dollar stores rely on economic distress to thrive and may even cause it.
"Although dollar stores sometimes fill a need in places that lack basic retail services, there’s growing evidence that these stores are not merely a byproduct of economic distress,” the report says. “They’re a cause of it. In small towns and urban neighborhoods alike, dollar stores are leading full-service grocery stores to close. And their strategy of saturating communities with multiple outlets is making it impossible for new grocers and other local businesses to take root and grow."
According to Jerry Shannon with the University of Georgia, dollar stores — Dollar General, Dollar Tree or Family Dollar — have grown 141 percent nationwide over the past decade, from 12,188 stores in 2008 to 29,433 at the end of 2018.
In Louisiana and Acadiana, dollar-store growth has been about half that. Lafayette Parish had 51 stores at the end of last year, up from 27 in 2008, while Acadiana had 182 last year, up from 105 in 2008.
Statewide, the number was at 982, up from 553 in 2008.
Those numbers could be changing.
Dollar Tree announced Wednesday it is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.
Family Dollar currently has 27 stores in the Lafayette region; Dollar Tree has nine locations in the Lafayette market.
Officials with Dollar General, whose website lists 25 stores in Lafayette Parish, did not respond to questions from The Advocate.
Local opposition to the surge of dollar stores in Acadiana has come from Lafayette Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. Primary among his complaints include points raised by the ISLR report, along with the fact that they tend to over-saturate minority-majority districts like his and Councilman Pat Lewis' district.
Boudreaux pointed to the planned closure of the Walmart SuperCenter on Evangeline Thruway as a way that dollar stores have driven out major employers by offering cheap convenience instead of what communities need to survive. He said that while he believes they have a place and are welcome, the influx of stores in poor areas is becoming a detriment as they drive out both independent and large chain stores.
"A couple years ago, I looked at 86 percent of the dollar stores in Lafayette are in Districts 3 and 4,” he said. “Moss Street has five within a single linear mile. It resembles the old analogy about a liquor store on every corner in poor, minority neighborhoods, but now it's a dollar store on every corner."
According to Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, dollar stores can be so prevalent because they offer people convenience and low prices with which other stores can't compete. However, Wagner did say that there is an over-saturation point and that these companies do market studies to know where that point is and tend to avoid reaching that point.
In third-quarter earnings reports, Dollar General reported sales were up 8.7% to $6.4 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the third quarter of 2017.
"It's all about their profit margins,” he said. “If you think about a spectrum of goods, quality is really costly to produce and there's a segment of the market that's only interested in lower quality, cheaper items. All that matters in terms of profitability is if you are able to provide those products at a lower price than what people are willing to pay, and they've been very successful at doing that."
In Youngsville, which now has five dollar stores, Mayor Ken Ritter said he believes government's responsibility is not to select who can operate, but he did tout the regulations they do have about building appearance and sign size as acceptable regulations.
The five stores, he said, help lower costs for families on gas as well as reduce traffic. However, he did add that he would like to see residents shop more at local businesses than big chains.
Susan Armond and Robert Hill own Home & Party Dollar Store, a small "Everything is a dollar" store in Youngsville at 506 Lafayette St., Suite C. While they try to differentiate themselves from other dollar stores by keeping basic goods at one dollar and stocking more party supplies, Armond said that although they have more items, she believes they can still compete.
"We have good days and bad days …. Everybody knows the brand names, but I think that if people know we're a dollar and we're local, then I think more people will start coming to us," Armond said.