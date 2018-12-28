French-born Pascale Henry found Lafayette, Louisiana to be a warm and inviting place when she made the decision to remain in the U. S. back in the 1980’s. Her emphasis on allowing one’s natural beauty to be enhanced, rather than covered up, has been a driving force in her spa’s success.
This inaugural episode of Discover Lafayette explores Pascale’s thoughts on business and how to live holistically, and why Lafayette is her home. You can listen to it here. For more information on Pascale Spa, please visit https://www.pascalespa.com.