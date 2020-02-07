Safety Management Systems, an Acadian company, has named Dr. Brent Hebert its new medical director.

Hebert, who is an experienced emergency medicine physician, will be in charge of providing clinical and operations oversight for the company's remote paramedics and medical clinics.

"Dr. Hebert will be a great leader for our medical services and an excellent addition to our medical direction team as we grow in new markets and industries. His experience in business, sales and emergency medicine provide a unique skill set that should make an immediate impact for our clients," said Safety Management Systems President Scott Domingue.

Safety Management Systems is one of the largest health, safety, environmental, medical and security companies in the United States. A division of Acadian Companies, Safety Management Systems provides services to all areas of the energy and industrial construction markets.