Ascena Retail Group, parent company of retail stores Catherines, Lane Bryant and others, has filed for bankruptcy and will close hundreds of its stores.
The New Jersey-based company announced its plans to file for Chapter 11 early Thursday and close stores in moves that will reduce its debt by $1 billion and give the company more financial flexibility as the company has struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. It also obtained $150 million from existing lenders for restructuring needs.
The company will close all its Catherines stores, including the Lafayette store at 3525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Ambassador Row Shopping Center and seven others in Louisiana.
Other closures include a significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores, officials said. It will also close all its stores in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Third-quarter revenue was down 45% compared to a year ago, company officials said in May.
“The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carrie Teffner, Ascena’s interim executive chair. “As a result, we took a strategic step forward today to protect the future of the business for all of our stakeholders.”
Justice and Lane Bryant have stores in the Acadiana Mall, but the Lane Bryant store has yet to reopen, a mall official said. Lane Bryant also has a store in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center, and a LOFT store is located at 1900 Kaliste Saloom Road in River Ranch.
Ascena is the latest in a list of several national retailers to close stores amid COVID-19 but had financial troubles earlier. It closed all its DressBarn stores last year and several Maurices stores, including a Lafayette store, in 2018.