Tina Shelvin Bingham is executive vice president of McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie. Last fall she received the national Entrepreneurial American Leadership Award by Partners for Livable Communities, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.
I am the middle child of five kids. I am my daddy’s baby girl. Both of my parents were business owners and so were their parents before them. I always tell them I'm from the Northside. Truman, Fightnville, QT or McComb and Veazey — I don't claim one neighborhood necessarily over the other but at this moment in my life I live and work in and for the McComb-Veazey neighborhood and its residents. You don’t have enough space in your column to list all of the people who have influenced me, but I'll say that my family and my village (community) growing up influenced and helped to mold me into the person I am today. Like Miss Hilda Dubose, my fourth grade teacher; Miss Guidry, my eighth grade history teacher; Mrs. Cravins, my English teacher; and Paul Taylor, my DARE officer.
My bachelor's degree is in civil engineering from Southern University. My journey to my engineering degree began long before I left Northside. My parents used to buy model cars and rockets to put together. While in high school I was encouraged by my aunt, a retired Southern University professor, to apply to the Timbuktu Leadership Academy for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. I spent every summer from 10th to 12th grades living on campus and learning among college students. My 11th grade year the school board approved the creation of an engineering academy. My senior year, I joined the academy and became the first graduate from the program at Northside.
I started school on a mechanical engineering scholarship but then I saw that civil engineers help design and build communities. The things that we see in our community today — the roads, bridges, buildings and drainage — are all touched by a civil engineer. So I wanted to be a part of creating and being the change within my physical community.
When I began thinking about the next step of my journey, I always knew I would go back and get my masters. Only assumed it would be in engineering. During my last semester, a project manager for a disaster recovery firm I worked for ask me what my future goals were and what I would like to accomplish in the next five to 10 years. I told him that I wanted to be able to own an engineering firm but I felt that I needed to have a master's degree in order to be taken seriously. He then recommended I go look into getting an MBA. So after graduation, I was able to find a program that allowed me to do both — to get my MBA and focus on project management and learn other skills such as marketing and finance that can help benefit in my community.
My work with the coterie started long before I began collecting a paycheck. I volunteered with the organization for the last seven years to help implement a neighborhood revitalization plan and to help restructure the coterie to become a nonprofit. In 2017, I was made the chair of the organization and project manager for the Fresh, Local and Equitable (FreshLo) grant program. The FreshLO project enabled us to install the McComb-Veazey cultural district as well as the community farm at Homegrowers community farm, at 332 Gauthier Road, and to establish the McComb-Veazey coterie as a nonprofit.
Back in 2012 when Habitat began focusing their work in MCV, our coterie had established that new, owner-occupied housing was a top priority for our neighborhood and began to tip the balance away from rentals and give our residents an ownership stake in the neighborhood. Since 2012, Habitat has completed 30 new homes in MCV, including the 13-home Pinhook Pocket Neighborhood just down the street from the Pack and Paddle.
Our community house is almost complete. We'll be having a soft opening of the community house July 20 at our annual meeting. It will be used as a part-time administrative office for the coterie as well as a meeting space for the community. We would like to open the space up for meetings, workshops, gatherings and for people just to come and hang out. We will be turning space into a Wi-Fi hub so that people can have access to the internet and help to close the digital divide in our community. We will also have a bookshelf with books available to the community to take. We also purchased the old Conoco filling station lot on the corner of 12th and Magnolia streets that we hope to turn into a little coffee shop or market space so residents can enjoy the harvest from the community farm and also just to have a cup of coffee and conversation with coterie and community residents.