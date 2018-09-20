An Illinois-based machinery company has ranked Louisiana as one of least innovative states in the U.S.

Kempler Industries, an family-owned company that has bought and sold machinery items for more than 50 years, released its list of the most and least innovative states based on the number of patents issued in the last five years.

Louisiana had the fifth-lowest number of patents issued per capita. It was just ahead of Arkansas (fourth), Alaska, West Virginia and Mississippi, which had the lowest amount of patents.

California was named the most innovative state with the most patents per capita, just ahead of Massachusetts and Washington.

The report also listed Taiwan as the most innovative country in the world based on the same, just ahead of Israel and the United States.

More data from the report can be found here.