When Chris Leonard moved to Lafayette eight years ago, he never expected for it to be a long-term stay. He thought his time in Cajun Country would be a stepping stone as he pursued a career in the oil and gas industry; his end goal was an overseas installation in southeast Asia.
Instead, Leonard struggled to find work in the area and decided to pursue a master's degree in business administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He quickly fell in love with the area and with a Cajun woman, Camille Autin, who was also pursing an MBA at UL. He would soon decide to make Lafayette his home.
Fast forward to 2020.
Leonard and Autin found themselves working from home like so many others as the pandemic brought business to a screeching halt. His hours were significantly cut at the jewelry manufacturing company where he worked, and her demand as a travel agent plummeted.
Armed with extra time and an idea — and two MBAs — they created Leonard's Carolina BBQ.
"Camille and I had gotten into this routine, like everyone else in the country and the world, of working from home," Leonard said. "And we just needed something to occupy our time. I had always made this barbecue sauce that I grew up on, and I decided to just make some extra sauce for us to have around the house and for our friends and family members in the area. And before we knew it, it just took off."
"We were filling our friends' and neighbors' empty whiskey bottles and whatever they had on hand because we didn't have any bottles or anywhere to put it," Autin said.
Leonard had long known how difficult it was to find Lexington-style barbecue sauce in the heart of Cajun Country. He just didn't realize there might be a demand for it until he shared the fruit of his quarantine hobby with others.
The demand initially came as a surprise to Autin, too, but soon she made sense of why people loved Leonard's sauce.
"This is two cultures that are very passionate about the way they cook," Autin said. "People in North Carolina are very passionate about barbecue. It's like a religion. And the same goes for Cajun cooking. So we have two very different cultures that both respect the sanctity and the discipline of cooking, whether it's barbecue or Cajun cooking, because it's something that brings everyone together."
In Louisiana, people create dip for boiled crawfish using ketchup, mayo, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. In North Carolina, they create dip for barbecue pork using vinegar, ketchup, sugar and seasonings.
That vinegar-based dip is the base for Leonard's marinade and finishing sauce.
The recipe comes from his dad, Dan "Diesel" Leonard, who used the standard pork dip to develop a thicker, more versatile sauce.
The Leonard family's barbecue sauce has long been popular among friends and family in North Carolina. Now, it's becoming popular at retailers and restaurants in south Louisiana.
"My dad's really excited," Leonard said. "He's so supportive of us. He is always giving us good ideas on marketing, and he's a huge brand ambassador for us. He's not afraid to say it's made in Louisiana. That's for sure."
Leonard and Autin worked with the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator last summer to develop the sauce into a marketable product that could be sold at retail stores and used in restaurants.
"We took the time to become a legal entity," Leonard said. "And we focused on getting our product to market, so that includes everything from the legal side to the manufacturing of things to testing the product for shelf life and getting help with the logo and label design. LSU and their food incubator program helped with everything you can imagine."
Leonard and Autin, who are both still working at their day jobs, now make and sell about 200 gallons of the barbecue sauce per month.
"We really have a growing, healthy business," Leonard said. "We are in about 15 retail locations, and we're poised to grow exponentially this year. This is something that's really unique to this area, and we're really excited that folks down here really appreciate the sauce."
Leonard's Carolina BBQ sauce is sold in 16-ounce bottles for about $8 and 32-ounce bottles for about $13 at stores in Acadiana.
Find it at Acadian Superette, Genterie Supply Co., Took's Market, Raks BBQ Supply Co., Handy Stop Market & Cafe, Fresh Pickins Market, Little Verons, Billeaud's Meat & Grocery, Champagne's Market, Earl's Cajun Market, Cajun Market Meats, In & Out Quick Stop on Verot, Cajun Crate and South End Country Mart.
