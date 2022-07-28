Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Home Bank, generated $8.5 million of net income during the second quarter, down from $4.1 million during the previous quarter.
Per share earnings rose from 53 cents from $1.03.
The first and second quarters included merger expenses related to the acquisition of the Houston-based Bank, a $66 million deal announced in December. Expenses included taxes of $1.3 million in the first quarter and $284,000 in the second.
Data conversion of Texan Bank's systems were completed on schedule last month.
Income pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-PPP income totaled $10.8 million, up $2.6 million, or 32%, from the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $77.4 million.
Loans totaled $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022, up $66.7 million, or 3%, from March 31. Excluding PPP loans, total organic loans were up $77.4 million from March 31. PPP loans totaled $12.1 million as of June 30, down $10.7 million from March 31.
Commercial and industrial construction and land loans were primary drivers of loan growth during the second quarter, bank officials said, particularly in Acadiana with the addition of new lenders and a primary focus on this loan type.
"We are pleased to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint including growth from our most recent acquisition of Friendswood," president and CEO John Bordelon said. "Total loans increased on a reported basis from the previous quarter 3%. We are excited to see the growth opportunities in Houston and all of our markets."