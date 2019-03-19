Bonne Vie Macarons, which began as a cooking challenge for owner Heather Degeyter, has morphed from a home-based business to its own store front opening on Kaliste Saloom in May.
Degeyter will offer macarons, tarts, cupcakes and layered cakes, but it's the macarons that will be the centerpiece of the bakery, which will be 607 Kaliste Saloom Road Suite A in the former Oh My Taco space. Construction is underway on the 16,000-square-foot restaurant with plans to open in May.
"What we're trying to do and what we're trying to do as our brand is that we've expanded a little wider where the macaron is the signature on whatever we're doing," she said. "We're interested in flavor combinations, pairing it with cocktails and having a kind of celebration feel. It's more of an involved, bougie kind of atmosphere. It'll be fun."
The business venture has been new hobby that Degeyter began 18 months ago during a slow period at her job teaching English at LSU. She originally thought the process of making macarons couldn't "be that hard," but soon realized the difficulty and pushed herself to try to master them.
"It took all summer to figure out something that worked, and we just kind of grew with word of mouth, which has been kind of cool," Degeyter said. "As far as home baking goes, Louisiana Food Cottage only allows you to gross $20,000 a year, which is nearly impossible with ingredients being bought at retail prices, so we jumped into this."
Enough people enjoyed the macarons that she started an online, made-to-order business that she hasn't been able to keep up with demand for in her one-tray oven at home. With the help of her mother, Debbie, and the one or two people she plans to hire for the business, Degeyter will be able to handle the demand.
Some of her best-selling macarons include wedding cake, which has a splash of amaretto liqueur for a unique flavor and shiny appearance, sea salt caramel with chocolate drizzle and Chantilly cake.