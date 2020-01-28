The owner of the space of Reggie's Soul Food, 519 S. Pierce St. in the bottom floor of the Uptown Lofts, is looking for a new tenant after the longtime restaurant closed two weeks ago.

Owner Reggie Batiste said he is unsure if he will open a new location is currently focusing on catering.

The building is owned by the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority. Program coordinator Rebekke Miller said the agency is open to any tenant to occupy the 2,600-square-foot space.