Home sales in Acadiana jumped almost 25 percent over last month compared to February 2017 and 31 percent from the previous month.

Data in the recent Acadiana Residential Real Estate Report indicated 413 homes were sold in February, up from the 334 sold last February and the 314 sold in January in the region. Also up were the total dollar volume ($72.8 million last month, $65.4 the previous year) and pending home sales (506 last month, 397 the previous year)

Gains in Lafayette Parish, however, were not as significant. Data shows 239 homes sold, up from 229 in Feb. 2018 and 191 in January. Dollar volume was down from last year ($50.9 million, $52.8 million last year) but up from the $42.6 million reported in January.

Total pending home sales in Lafayette Parish was at 301 in February, up from 257 last year and 266 in January.

New home sales in Lafayette Parish fell by 17.5 percent compared to last year. New construction sales were down 21.8 percent.