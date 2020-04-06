Home sales got a torrid start early in the first quarter of 2020 but had slowed by the end of March.
Completed sales for January, February and March in Acadiana outpaced the same quarter in 2019, mostly because of a big start in January, with 452 closed sales that far outpaced January 2019’s total of 314. Numbers released by the Multiple Listing Service showed February and March to be essentially break-even months in the region, with 412 and 507 sales, compared to 415 closed sales in February and 499 in March in 2019.
In all, closed sales for the region totaled 1,371 in the first quarter of 2020 to 1,228 in 2019. But Acadiana was not feeling the full brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic until mid-March, when Louisiana and local social distancing mandates caused joblessness to soar and businesses to close.
In Lafayette, the total of closed sales for January through March 2020 was 851. For the same period in 2019 in Lafayette, there were 723 closed sales in Lafayette. Average sales prices were up by 4.7 percent – $195,133 in 2020; $186,309 in 2019.
Some 46 percent of sales in Lafayette Parish come in ranges between $150,000 to $299,999. But in every bracket between those numbers, the supply of available housing is less than six months, which typically reflects a healthy housing market. The overall supply of homes in Lafayette between $150,000 and $299,999 is 3.5 months.
The numbers were released as part of the Market Scope Consulting report for the first quarter of 2020.