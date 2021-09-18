Sherry LeJeune Bienvenue, office manager for Veris Global in Lafayette, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Bienvenue is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.

A two-time president of the Desk & Derrick Club of Lafayette, Bienvenue has a broad and diverse level of experience in managing office effectiveness, information support and professionally representing corporate interests in the community, event organizers said.

For over 10 years she oversaw core business drivers for the chief operating officers and executive team at Stone Energy, the former oil and gas upstream company in Lafayette. In 2015 and 2019 she led the Desk & Derrick Club, which promotes the education and professional development of individuals employed in or affiliated with the petroleum, energy, and allied industries.

At Veris Global, which provides total systems solutions for the energy industry and related services industries, company officials noted her vibrant energy invigorates her co-workers and clients. She has a keen sense of problem-solving and process optimization, they said, and is a “spinner of many plates” who addresses issues related to human resources, accounting and benefit details throughout the company.

A Lafayette native and graduate of Northside High School, Bienvenue is married to Wiltz “Joey” Bienvenue Jr. and have three daughters, Tyler, McKenzi and Kathryn; a son, Tyler; and three grandchildren.

Started in 1999, the Women Who Mean Business Awards have been presented to women who are active leaders in their professions and their community.