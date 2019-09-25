Goodwill Industries of Acadiana will move its Carencro retail store to the former Fred's Super Dollar at 812 Veterans Drive in late November or early December.
Goodwill will move out of its current 5,000-square foot location at 115 Derek Plaza, Suite 111, and into the 16,000-square foot space, the company announced on Facebook Wednesday morning. The move will allow the agency to open a larger job connection facility, expand its HiSET and employment services and reach more people in Acadiana, marketing director Cristy Ross said.
According to Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court filings, Goodwill bought the property for $1.2 million on Sept. 13. Fred's announced it would close the store in April and earlier this month announced it would close all its stores following its bankruptcy filing.
The store will feature a larger processing center on the left side of the building's interior and will also have a designated area for furniture, Ross said.
The purchase comes after Goodwill bought five acres at 5300 Johnston St. for $1.7 million last month, court records indicate. Goodwill officials said last month they have not made a decision on what to do with the property.